Chicago Tribune journalists set to go on 24-hour strike

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Journalists at the Chicago Tribune will be going on strike for the first time in the newspaper's history on Thursday.

The Tribune journalists will be joined for the 24-hour strike by journalists from seven other newsrooms across the country.

The Chicago Tribune Guild is taking issue with Alden Global Capital, which purchased Tribune Publishing in 2021. The guild said the deal saddled Tribune Publishing with $278 million in debt – and accused Alden Global Capital of "decimating" the newsrooms of the companies it has purchased.

The guild said it is protesting the company's refusal to pay a fair wage, and threats to take away the 401k match benefit.

The union – which formed in 2018 – said most Tribune workers have not seen a pay raise since that year.

CBS 2 reached out the Tribune's publisher for comment, but had not heard back late Wednesday.