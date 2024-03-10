Chicago temperatures to reach around 20 degrees above average

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm southwesterly wind flow will increase in Chicago through the day Monday, carrying temperatures 20 degrees above average. The normal high is 45 degrees, but the Chicago area should easily reach the middle 60s.

The next chance for scattered storms is Tuesday night as a disturbance passes to the south. The current storm track favors central and southern Illinois for the highest thunderstorm chances. The Chicago area is close enough to be on the northern edge of the rain shield to have some activity Tuesday night.

The main system to watch is a cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms into Thursday. A cooler trend will be on the other side of the system heading into the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Forecast

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear. LOW: 31

MONDAY: Warm winds. Sunny. HIGH: 65

TUESDAY: Building clouds. Windy. HIGH: 68

