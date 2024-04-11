Chicago taco stand raises money for employee who was shot while walking her dog

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young woman has no idea why a person pulled up and shot her while she was walking her dog in the Uptown neighborhood earlier this week.

The bullet went through Katherine Canjura's left leg, and her coworkers and customers have been stepping up to help in her recovery.

Canjura works at Edgewater Tacos, at 5624 N. Broadway. The grill was hot and the workers were busy Thursday night – but the dedicated employee was missing,

Kat Canjura Supplied to CBS 2

"My thing is to just be there for her," said Edgewater Tacos owner Patty Guerrero.

Guerrero said she woke up Tuesday morning and turned on the TV.

"And I had heard about a female, Uptown, walking her dog, was shot," she said.

By the time Guerrero got in the car, she quickly learned the shooting had hit close to home.

"I get the call from my employee. Kat was in tears. I could barely make out what she was saying. All I heard was, 'Walking Milo, I got shot," said Guerrero. "And right away, I'm like, 'You were the lady in Uptown?' And she's like, 'It was me.'"

The investigation revealed Canjura, 21, was walking her dog, Milo, in the 1300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, when a silver sport-utility vehicle pulled up around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Someone in the SUV shot toward Canjura.

Milo the dog Supplied to CBS 2

"One hit her," said Canjura. "She just felt a burning sensation; was in shock."

Canjura said the bullet went through her leg. She ended had to be taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and cannot return to work.

Yet Canjura's coworkers and customers are collecting donations to help offset the lost wages and unexpected medical bills too.

"Everyone knows Kat. They're coming in at dinner asking, how is she doing?" said Guerrero. "People have really come out to give their support, and for me, that's heartwarming."

Yet Canjura herself is heartbroken that she was randomly targeted in the Uptown neighborhood, which she has called home for more than a decade. She is sending a warning to anyone with or without a dog.

"We can't live in fear, but just be more aware," Guerrero said.

As of late Thursday, no one was in custody in the shooting.