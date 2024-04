Woman shot while walking dog on Chicago's North Side

Woman shot while walking dog on Chicago's North Side

Woman shot while walking dog on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 21-year-old woman was shot while walking her dog in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood.

According to police, the woman was walking on the sidewalk, near Sunnyside Avenue, when shots were fired silver SUV.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. She is expected to recover from her physical injuries.

No arrests have been made.