Anti-gun violence activisits urge Chicago to take action ahead of summer

Mass shooting that left 1 dead, 10 injured is 9th mass shooting in Chicago area this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting that left a 9-year-old girl dead and 10 other people injured in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood is the ninth mass shooting in the area this year.

It's a stark reality that is raising concerns as summer nears. Statistics show that violence often surges in the summer months.

This latest mass shooting has left many on high alert.

According to the online database Gun Violence Archive, in those nine mass shootings, 21 people were killed and 31 others wounded.

Community advocates pressure the city to roll out more effective strategies focusing on youth intervention and mental health. Some have issued a warning following the tragedy on the city's Southwest Side Saturday night.

"We are in trouble, Chicago, and some people need to realize the trouble we're in," said street pastor Donovan Price. "Some people need to recognize the trouble they are in. Otherwise, we're all going to be in a world of trouble. It's going to be hot tomorrow. It's going to be hot this summer."

In response to Saturday night's shooting, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement announcing an initial response plan: