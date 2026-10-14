Chicago students who met with Pope Leo preparing care package following lung cancer diagnosis

Chicago students who met with Pope Leo in Rome last year are showing support following his lung cancer diagnosis.

The Vatican said doctors removed the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung. Testing during the operation confirmed lung cancer. Doctors have not released the cancer's stage, whether it has spread, or what additional treatment he may need.

Students at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy are preparing a special care package, including a White Sox blanket, so he has a little piece of home as he recovers in the hospital.

They're part of Team 14, a 40-member student group named in honor of Pope Leo. The group formed after students went viral for holding a mock papal election in their classroom.

That eventually led to a trip to Rome, where students and their families met the Pope.

The students continue to take part in monthly prayer and service projects, including food drives for a west-side pantry.

Now, they are coming together to pray for the Pope and make get-well cards.