Chicago store manager with concealed carry license shoots robber

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspected robber is in critical condition after a store manager shot and wounded him in a Chicago auto parts store Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, an armed 30- to 40-year-old man entered the O'Reilly Auto Parts store in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 2:30 p.m. and demanded money from the register.

The store manager, who has a valid FOID card, shot the would-be robber.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.