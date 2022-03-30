Chicago State Cougars golf team thrilled to meet up with J.R Smith, North Carolina A&T

CHICAGO (CBS) -- J.R. Smith won two NBA championships during his 11-year NBA career, but then, he turned in his jumper for schoolbooks and a golf club.

The 36-year-old returned to school and joined the North Carolina A&T Golf Team. This week, Chicago State Cougars golfers are competing against Smith at the Aggie Invitational.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke to Cougar senior Kevin Bullington about meeting the former NBA star.

"I think the biggest thing that like I saw is like, yes, he's won NBA championships. He has, I mean, millions of dollars or whatever. But he's just like another one of us. He's just out there griding the same way,," Bullington said. "A lot of times, golf can kind of a make a very athletic person look not very athletic, and he looks just at home. I mean, you can clearly tell he's very talented, and he knows what he's doing. He's not looking to get anything for free for anyone or anything. He's just looking to grind the game. I respect that, because it's a hard game to grind."

It was a thrilling weekend for the Chicago State golfers all the way around – and not just because they got to kick it with a two-time NBA champion. They also finished tied for fourth – the best ever finish for the Cougars in a field of all Division I teams.