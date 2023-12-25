Chicago's St. Sabina Church delivers food, toys to those in need this Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parishioners at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood spent Christmas Day volunteering to make sure everyone had a merry Christmas.

Members of the church delivered full Christmas dinners, desserts, and toys to 12 shelters around the city – including two veterans' homes.

The volunteers also distributed $100 gift cards to women staying in those shelters.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina, said the goal was to spread some Christmas cheer to people who may feel forgotten.

Meanwhile, Santa Claus himself was working overtime this Christmas Day to make a special visit to La Rabida Children's Hospital in Jackson Park.

Santa spent the morning going room to room at the hospital, delivering gifts to sick children. The tradition has been ongoing since 1972.

The Christmas spirit also brought joy at the Cook County Jail this Christmas Day. Blase Cardinal Cupich presided over Christmas mass Monday at the jail.