Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago's St. Sabina Church delivers food, toys to those in need this Christmas

By John Odenthal

/ CBS Chicago

St. Sabina Church delivers dinners, toys for Christmas
St. Sabina Church delivers dinners, toys for Christmas 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Parishioners at St. Sabina Church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood spent Christmas Day volunteering to make sure everyone had a merry Christmas.

Members of the church delivered full Christmas dinners, desserts, and toys to 12 shelters around the city – including two veterans' homes.

The volunteers also distributed $100 gift cards to women staying in those shelters.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina, said the goal was to spread some Christmas cheer to people who may feel forgotten.

Meanwhile, Santa Claus himself was working overtime this Christmas Day to make a special visit to La Rabida Children's Hospital in Jackson Park.

Santa spent the morning going room to room at the hospital, delivering gifts to sick children. The tradition has been ongoing since 1972.

The Christmas spirit also brought joy at the Cook County Jail this Christmas Day. Blase Cardinal Cupich presided over Christmas mass Monday at the jail.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 6:36 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.