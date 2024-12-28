One week left in Chicago's third annual snowplow naming contest
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While Chicago hasn't had much snowfall yet this winter, it's that time of year again to try to name one of the city's snowplows.
For the third year in a row, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation is holding a contest to name six of the city's snowplows.
Names can be submitted online through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 on the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation website. Name submissions at chicagoshovels.org are limited to one per person, and 50 characters in length.
Then, from Jan. 10 through Jan. 21, you can vote for up to six names from a list of 50 finalists chosen by the city.
The top six names chosen by people who vote in the contest will be used to name a plow in each of the city's six snow removal districts.
Previous contest winners are below
2024 Winners
- Skilling It
- CTRL-SALT-DELETE
- Casimir Plowaski
- Ernie Snowbanks
- Mies van der Snow
- Bad, Bad Leroy Plow
2023 Winners (seven winners were chosen due to a near-tie for 6th place)
- Mrs. O'Leary's Plow
- Da Plow
- Salter Payton
- Sears Plower
- Sleet Home Chicago
- Holy Plow!
- Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel