Chicago unveils winners of snow plow naming contest, including "O'Leary's Plow" and "Salter Payton"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago has spoken, and the winners of the city's snow plow naming contest have been unveiled.

O'Leary's Plow, a reference to the myth of an immigrant's cow kicking over a lantern to start the Great Chicago Fire, came out on top.

There were 50 finalists in the contest, and city officials originally planned to have six winners, but there was a virtual tie for sixth place, so the city went with seven names:

O'Leary's Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Nearly 17,000 people in Chicago voted in the contest.

Signs with the winning names will soon be installed on seven snow plows, and the people who were first to submit each winning name will get the chance to have their picture taken with their named plow, along with some city-themed swag.

Chicagoans also will be able to to track the named snow plows when they're out clearing city streets using the city's plow tracker.