"Skilling It" and "CTRL-SALT-DELETE" top winners of Chicago's second snowplow naming contest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The winners are in. The City of Chicago has announced the winning names of the second annual contest to name six city snowplows.

After 10,000 votes from Chicagoans, the winners are:

Skilling It CTRL-SALT-DELETE Casimir Plowaski Ernie Snowbanks Mies van der Snow Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

The winners were picked from a list of 50 finalists, after Chicagoans were given the chance to submit names for snowplows in January.

Signs bearing the winning snowplow names will now be attached to one snowplow in each of the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation's six snow districts. The people who first submitted each of the winning names also will get a photo opportunity with the snowplow they named.

Last year, the same contest ended with seven winning snowplow names, after there was a virtual tie for sixth place:

Mrs. O'Leary's Plow Da Plow Salter Payton Sears Plower Sleet Home Chicago Holy Plow! Jean Baptiste Point du Shovel

Chicagoans also will be able to track the named snow plows when they're out clearing city streets using the city's plow tracker.