Chicago's smoky, poor-quality air is dangerous for everyone, experts warn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dangerous air resulting from Canadian wildfire smoke pouring into the Chicago area has prompted warnings from doctors.

As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the smoke was still lingering in the air Tuesday night. As of 10 p.m., Chicago retained the distinction of having the world's worst air quality, with an air quality index of 175. Detroit came in second with 171, according to IQAir.

The city said it is reaching out to Chicagoans via robocalls to warn them of the dangers the blanket of smoke can pose to some – just as they would in any other case of hazardous conditions.

"This is what would call an extreme," said Rich Guidice, chief of staff for Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Look out for our vulnerable population. Check on your neighbors. Call 911 if you have a medical emergency."

The city also opened community centers for those who need shelter from the poor air quality.

For an indication of just how bad the air quality is, the skyline is normally clearly visible from a great distance away from downtown Chicago. But even on the 18th Street Bridge over the Chicago River's South Branch - right outside the downtown area - the silhouettes of the skyscrapers were barely visible Tuesday.

But it's not just an eyesore. The smoke is made up of tiny particles.

"They're very, very small - much smaller than the diameter of a human hair - and most of these particles actually get entrained and end up really far down in your lungs - in the smallest areas of the lungs," said Dr. Lucas Kimmig, a pulmonary and critical care physician at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Though small, those particles can pose a larger risk to our health – especially to those with respiratory problems, Dr. Kimmig explained.

"They lead to inflammation there locally, and then cause damage to the tissues; cause an increase in inflammatory cells to be brought to that area," Kimmig said. "The risk of strokes and heart attacks is also increased during times of increased poor air quality."

The most vulnerable groups are children, the elderly, and those who have asthma – like Saurabh Singh.

"My lungs are like not too good," Singh said.

Experts recommend staying indoors if possible – but if you're venturing out, be sure to wear a mask, as Singh was doing.

"I cannot help it – I've got to do my work," Singh said, "So I cannot stay inside, but hopefully, it gets over soon."

We did ask the medical experts how long they recommend staying inside in these conditions. They told us right now, there is not an amount of time they consider safe – so it is best to stay inside with the windows and doors closed if you can.