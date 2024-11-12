New Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh says team is a "perfect fit" for him

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The revolving door continued to swing for the Chicago Sky, who introduced their second head coach in a little over a year.

Tyer Marsh takes over for Teresa Weatherspoon, who was ousted after just one season, but now the new coach hopes to return the Sky to higher heights.

Marsh understands what a championship culture looks like. He helped the Las Vegas Aces to back-to-back titles as an assistant and player development coach.

Now, he called an opportunity to be a head coach of the Sky a "perfect fit."

"A big part of my philosophy is that trust factor. Once you can get a player to buy into you and once you buy into the individual, the basketball stuff comes easy," Marsh said. "So we want to invest in people first."

Marsh will be investing in a young Sky team and its stars, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who will have a second head coach in as many years in the WNBA.

"With both of them, it's just been the will to compete and the will to win," Marsh said. "They want to do things the right way. Hopefully, my leadership is able to help extend that to them. We want them to improve and to get better, but also want to highlight their strengths and what they do well."

Marsh has succeeded in helping players improve their three-point shooting and shooting overall. The 36-year-old can relate to players while doing so as well.

"I try to stay as current as possible whether it's through social media or what have you, but I think just my transparency, and my openness, my honesty, as certainly helped build trust in those relationships," he said.

CBS News Chicago asked Marsh about a post on social media he made earlier this year in which he said, "Players need grace in their time to develop. Coaches need grace in their time to build."

So what does Marsh hope to build during his time in Chicago?

"I hope to build an atmosphere that makes people want to come to Chicago, that makes people want to be a part of this organization," he said. "But also putting forth a team and a product the city can be proud of, that the city can continue to get behind. We want to create a championship mindset first. It starts with your mindset and then the championships will come."