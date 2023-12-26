Chicago neighbors and customers react to shooting during robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors react after a man is shot during a robbery on their Little Village street one day after Christmas.

CBS 2's Sara Machi has details on what a neighbor heard early Tuesday morning, breaking the silence and the holiday peace.

Chicago went 23 hours and 48 minutes without a shooting but didn't make it to the 24-hour mark.

No one answered the phone at a Little Village flooring business, closing early after the shooting just after 7:00 Tuesday morning.

Someone with Morales Hardwood Flooring confirmed two of their employees were ambushed as they waited for the store to open.

"It's sad. It's really sad. Christmas ain't like it used to be."

CBS 2 talked to one long-time resident, who didn't want to be on camera. She said she heard the shots on what's normally a peaceful block at Cermak and Hamlin.

"Quiet. It's quiet. This block don't ever have any police on it. As far as the violence on this block, we never had that. And then for that to happen right there. I'm like that's really sad," she said.

Police said four men got out of a white SUV demanding property from two men here before firing several shots. A 37-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after the four thieves left.

Investigators put down evidence markers and took photographs, but after they left, the business was locked up are more customers tried to come by unaware of what happened.

"I'm really fortunate because I'm not from this area. I don't know how the crime is over here, but to come over here, to pick up material, and to know that it's closed, unfortunately, for that reason. It's sad. Especially for Christmas," said customer Alejandro Rojas.

The Morales employee CBS 2 talked to said his coworkers are expected to survive. Police have not released any information about possible suspects.