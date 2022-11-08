Chicago shooting: Woman left in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded late Monday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin community.
At 4:49 p.m., the 43-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle on Laramie Avenue near Parker Avenue and just south of Diversey Avenue – when someone shot her in the chest.
Police said the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.