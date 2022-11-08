Chicago shooting: Woman left in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded late Monday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin community.

At 4:49 p.m., the 43-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle on Laramie Avenue near Parker Avenue and just south of Diversey Avenue – when someone shot her in the chest.

Police said the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.