Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Woman left in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot and critically wounded late Monday afternoon in the Belmont Cragin community.

At 4:49 p.m., the 43-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle on Laramie Avenue near Parker Avenue and just south of Diversey Avenue – when someone shot her in the chest.

Police said the woman was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 9:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.