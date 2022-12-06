Chicago shooting leaves 15-year-old dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

The victim was near the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Harrison Street around 3:16 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire, according to Chicago police. The reported location is near Michele Clark Magnet High School.

He was hit to the body and transported to Stroger Hospital initially in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody related to the incident.

Area detectives are investigating.