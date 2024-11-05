Chicago voters to elect 10 school board members. Here's who's on the ballot.

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time in Chicago history, voters this year will get to choose some of the members of the Chicago Board of Education, which is transitioning from a board fully appointed by the mayor to a fully voter-elected board by 2027.

In the 2024 elections, voters will elect 10 school board members to the 21-member board, which will take office in January. Mayor Brandon Johnson will choose the other 11 members, including the board president. In 2026, voters will elect all 21 members.

In two of the districts, the candidates were not showing up on ballots where they should be at some polling places.

District 10 covers Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore and the city's Southeast Side. Four people are running for a seat.

District 4 covers Lakeview and Lincoln Park. Six people are running for that seat.

Tuesday morning, voters were handed the wrong ballot with the wrong school board district on it at some precinct polling places in those districts.

"There was the wrong ballot style for the wrong district that was being handed out in the early morning" Chicago Board of Elections spokesman Max Bever said.

Each of those precincts covers multiple school districts, according to the Chicago Board of Elections, and that's the reason for the mixup, which officials said was the result of human error.

Officials said the issue was resolved quickly, but some candidates claimed the issues continued into the afternoon.

A message sent to election judges across the city warned poll workers they're in a split precinct and have to be sure to hand out the correct ballot to voters.

The Chicago Board of Elections said it's unclear how many votes were impacted, and said there is no way for a voter to get a ballot back if they voted before discovering the problem.

Chicago Board of Education has faced weeks of turmoil

The school board oversees the finances of the Chicago Public Schools, sets school policies and oversees the district's CEO.

The Chicago Board of Education recently underwent a complete overhaul amid a longstanding dispute between Mayor Brandon Johnson and his handpicked Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez.

All seven previous board members resigned on the same day last month, and Johnson named six replacements just days later. The seventh new board member was appointed earlier this week. The new board was sworn in on Oct. 24.

The newly appointed school board president, Rev. Mitchell L. Ikenna Johnson, was forced to resign after only one week on the job, over social media posts featuring antisemitic and misogynistic remarks, as well as 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Some, if not all, of the remaining new board members could stay on the school board in January, when the mayor's handpicked board is replaced with a 21-member hybrid board.

Mayor Johnson could choose some of the current board members to stay in January, but that depends on the results of the November school board election. The board is divided into 10 districts, and each district is divided into two halves. Once each district elects its member in November, the mayor must appoint someone who lives in the other half of the district. The board president can live anywhere in Chicago.

Below are the candidates on the ballot in all 10 school board districts.

District 1

District 1 of CPS covers parts of the Northwest Side near O'Hare Airport, including Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park, Montclare, and Edison Park. The district has 43 schools. Two candidates are running in the district.

Jennifer Custer is a stay-at-home mom in the Dunning neighborhood, with children at Locke Elementary. Says she has spent a decade and a half working as a teacher, school administrator, and union president. She was a dean of students in Addison, and a teacher at schools in Itasca and in Wisconsin. She has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th), Ald. Felix Cardona (31st), Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th), Ald. James Gardiner (45th), and Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th)

Michelle N. Pierre is an executive coach for school superintendents living in the Montclare neighborhood. She's also a former chief of schools at the LEARN Charter School Network. She is a CPS parent at the Chicago High School for the Arts, and is a former LSC member at Ogden International School of Chicago at Jenner. She has been endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action PAC, and Ald. Nick Sposato (38th).

District 2

District 2 of CPS covers parts of the North Side in the city's far northeastern corner, including Edgewater, Rogers Park, Lincoln Square, Ravenswood, Peterson Park, Albany Park, and Andersonville. The district has 37 schools. Four candidates are running in the district.

Ebony DeBerry is a manager of educational initiatives with ONE Northside, overseeing a parent mentor program. A lifelong Rogers Park resident, she's also a CPS graduate, a former CPS parent, and a former CPS teacher. She's also taught at schools in Evanston and Arlington Heights. She has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), Ald. Angela Clay (46th), Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), and Ald. Lei Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th).

Maggie Cullerton Hooper is a single mom of two CPS students living in the Albany Park neighborhood. She's a former chair of the LSC at Hibbard Elementary, and a current LSC member. She's also had previous jobs with the City of Chicago, Feeding America, and Planned Parenthood. She's been endorsed by U.S. Reps. Mike Quigley and Jan Schakowsky.

Kate Doyle is CEO and co-founder of nonprofit KindWork, which provides tech education, career training, and job placement services to low-income young adults. A Lincoln Square resident, she plans to send her 2-year-old son to a CPS preschool in 202. She's also a former special education teacher in New York City. She's been endorsed by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen.

Bruce Leon is a former small business owner living in West Rogers Park, and runs a Jewish charity with his family. His four children attended Jewish day schools, but he says he has relatives who attended CPS. He has been endorsed by Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th) and Ald. Samantha Nugent (39th).

District 3

District 3 of CPS covers parts of the Northwest Side, including Avondale, Logan Square, Belmont Cragin, Hermosa, and Humboldt Park. The district has 55 schools. Two candidates are running in the district.

Carlos Rivas is director of public affairs at the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and a foster parent living in Humboldt Park. He's also a CPS graduate, and former CPS teacher and counselor at UIC College Prep. He has been endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action PAC.

Jason Dónes is chief of people & operations at Beyond100K, a nonprofit seeking to end the shortage of STEM teachers. A CPS graduate and former CPS teacher living in Humboldt Park, he's also a CPS parent at Moos Elementary, where he serves as vice-chair of the LSC. He has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th), Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd), Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th), and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th).

District 4

District 4 of CPS covers parts of the North Side lakefront, including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, North Center, and Uptown. The district has 33 schools. Six candidates are running in the district.

Karen Zaccor is a retired CPS teacher, who taught at three schools in Uptown for a total of 28 years. She's also a former CPS parent and LSC member, and was co-founder of Uplift Community High School in Uptown, where she taught science. She's also a leader of Northside Action for Justice, a nonprofit working against privatization and school closings. She has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Angela Clay (46th), and Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th).

Ellen Rosenfeld is a family and community engagement specialist at the CPS central office, helping build partnerships between the district, parents, and the community to improve student performance. She's also a former CPS teacher, and a CPS parent and former LSC member, who lives in the North Center neighborhood. All four of her children are CPS graduates. She's been endorsed by Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Bennett Lawson (44th), Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd), Ald. Matt Martin (47th), and Ald. Debra Silverstein (50th).

Kimberly Brown is a marketing executive and adjunct professor at Roosevelt University and Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, living in Lakeview East. She is a CPS parent at Nettlehorst Elementary School, and is a former board member at the school's parent teacher organization. She's also the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Centrally Human Inc., which seeks to provide leadership skills and training to teens. She is endorsed by the Roosevelt University Adjunct Faculty Organization and CPS Parents for Buses, which seeks improved transportation to school.

Thomas Day is a CPS substitute teacher and a lecturer at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. He's also a CPS parent, living in Lincoln Park, and an Iraq War veteran, and is the executive director and co-founder of the nonprofit Frontier Mission Network, which supports the region's national security sector through lab research. He has been endorsed by Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), Ald. Bill Conway (34th), and former CPS CEO Forrest Claypool.

Andrew Davis is the founder and president of the nonprofit Education Equity Fund, which provides loans to Chicago-area teachers who are pursuing doctorate degrees and working to become principals. A Lincoln Park resident, he's also a CPS parent, and former LSC member. He's been endorsed by former Ald. James Cappleman and former Ald. Charles Bernardini.

Carmen Gioiosa is an adjunct professor and teacher coach at National Louis University, and a former CPS teacher and central office administrator. A resident of Lincoln Park, she's also a CPS parent of two at Lincoln Elementary.

District 5

District 5 of CPS covers parts of the West Side, including West Town, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Lawndale, and Austin. The district has 100 schools. One candidate is running in the district.

Aaron "Jitu" Brown is the national director of the Journey for Justice Alliance, a network of community groups focused on school improvement. A resident of the Austin neighborhood, he's also a CPS parent and former LSC member, as well as a CPS graduate. He's been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th).

District 6

District 6 of CPS covers parts of the downtown area and Near South Side, including the Loop, Streeterville, West Town, Englewood, Bronzeville, Washington Park, and Woodlawn. The district has 51 schools. Four candidates are running in the district.

Jessica Biggs is a former CPS principal, and a former special education teacher in California. She's currently a community organizer and director at Healthy Southwest, a coalition of local groups focused on health equity. A resident of Bronzeville, she's also a CPS parent and a former LSC member. She's been endorsed by Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd), Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), and Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd).

Anusha Thotakura is director of Citizen Action/Illinois, a progressive policy and political group, and a volunteer coach for an after-school debate program at Columbia Explorers Elementary Academy. A resident of West Town, she previously was a middle school math teacher in California, and former member of the associate board at Chicago Debates, which provides debate programming at CPS. She's been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, and U.S. Reps. Delia Ramirez, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Sean Casten, Danny Davis, Jan Schakowsky, Bill Foster, Nikki Budzinski, and Eric Sorensen.

Andre Smith is the founder of gun violence prevention nonprofit Chicago Against Violence. He's also a CPS graduate and a former CPS parent living in Washington Park. He's also a former finance manager for a car dealership.

Danielle Wallace is executive director of Kingdom Avenue Inc, a nonprofit focused on supporting youths in Englewood. A resident of Woodlawn, she's also a former assistant clerk and security guard at CPS, a CPS graduate, and a former CPS parent. She's running as a write-in candidate.

District 7

District 7 of CPS covers parts of the Near West Side, South Side, and Southwest Side; including Pilsen, Little Village, Brighton Park, Archer Heights, Bridgeport, McKinley Park, and Gage Park. The district has 79 schools. Three candidates are running in the district.

Yesenia Lopez is an executive assistant at the Illinois Secretary of State's office, and is the former Latin outreach director for Gov. JB Pritzker's campaign. A resident of Gage Park, she's also served as a site director with the Boys and Girls Club at Spry Community Links High School. A CPS graduate, she's also board president at Telpochcalli Community Education Project, a nonprofit that seeks to provide opportunities for education and empowerment for people in Little Village. She's been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), Ald. Jeylu Gutierrez (14th), Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd), and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th).

Raquel Don is a stay-at-home mom from Bridgeport, whose children attend CPS. She's also an LSC chair, and a board member at Friends of Jones College Prep, and has volunteered at her children's schools for more than 20 years.

Eva Villalobos is a stay-at-home mom from Brighton Park, and a graduate of Hope College Prep Academy High School in Englewood. Her four children attend Catholic schools, after she said their local public school "failed to respond" when she looked for help getting her kids the resources they needed.

District 8

District 8 of CPS covers parts of the South and Southwest Sides; including West Lawn, Clearing, McKinley Park, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, and Gage Park. The district has 65 schools. Two candidates are running in the district.

Angel Gutierrez is a consultant for various nonprofits, helping with fundraising and strategic planning issues. He was head of a fundraising effort at Chicago Hope Academy High School, a Christian school, and Catholic Charities, raising more than $117 million. A resident of Garfield Ridge, he sent his children to Catholic schools, but says he has relatives who attended CPS. He has been endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action PAC, Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd), Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th), and Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th).

Felix Ponce is a music teacher at Richards High School in Oak Lawn, and an adjunct instructor at Roosevelt University. A resident of McKinley Park, he's also a former band director at Back of the Yards College Prep High School, and said he plans to send his toddler to CPS. He's also director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Chicago Wind Symphony, and previously worked at The People's Music School, a free music school for Chicago youths. He's been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union, the Chicago Federation of Labor, and Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th).

District 9

District 9 of CPS covers parts of the Southwest Side; including Chicago Lawn, West Englewood, Chatham, Greater Grand Crossing, Ashburn, Auburn Gresham, Beverly, Mount Greenwood, Washington Heights, Roseland and West Pullman. The district has 93 schools. Four candidates are running in the district.

Lanetta Thomas is a disabled Army veteran and a mother of four living in the Rosemoor neighborhood. She's a freelance digital media producer, photographer, and filmmaker, and works in public relations at Governors State University. She has at least one child at Morgan Park High School, while her youngest children attend Catholic school. She has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.

Therese Boyle is a retired CPS teacher and school psychologist, who spent 35 years at various schools on the South Side. A resident of Mount Greenwood, her two adult daughters also work for CPS, and she has several other relatives who work for the school district.

La'Mont Raymond Williams is chief of staff and general counsel to Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry. A CPS graduate living in the Ashburn neighborhood, he also previously was an associate at the Nyhan Bambrick Kinzie & Lowry law firm, focused on federal, state, and local governmental issues, worker's compensation defense and civil litigation. He's been endorsed by Ald. David Moore (17th) and U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

Miquel Lewis is acting director of the Juvenile Probation Court Services Department in the Cook County Circuit Court's juvenile court system. He was a Chicago Board of Education member for one year under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2003. A graduate of CPS living in the Beverly neighborhood, he's also the current chair of the Noble Charter Schools Board. He's been endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action PAC.

District 10

District 10 of CPS covers parts of the South Side lakefront, including Bronzeville, Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago, Riverdale, Pullman, Hegewisch, and South Deering. The district has 89 schools. Four candidates are on the ballot in the district.

Adam Parrott-Sheffer is a former CPS principal and administrator, who is currently an adjunct faculty member at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. A resident of Hyde Park, he's also a former special education and reading teacher. He's also a parent of CPS students.

Che "Rhymefest" Smith is a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and recording artist. A CPS graduate living in Chatham, he's also a former CPS parent. He's also co-founder and president of Art of Culture, a nonprofit that works with artists to achieve their business goals through marketing, legal, and collaboration skills. He's been endorsed by Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Ald. David Moore (17th), Ald. Lamont Robinson (4th), and Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd).

Karin Norington-Reaves is CEO of i.c.stars, a nonprofit workforce development organization dedicated to helping young adults prepare for careers in technology. A CPS graduate living in Chatham, she's also a parent of CPS students and graduates, and chair of the LSC at James Otis World Language School. She's also the former CEO of Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which administers federal workforce funding for Chicago and Cook County governments. She's been endorsed by the Illinois Network of Charter Schools Action PAC and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.

Rev. Robert Jones is a pastor and community organizer from Bronzeville, where he is pastor of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. He's a former LSC member at Dunbar High School, and is a member of the Chicago Health Equity Coalition, which successfully fought to save Mercy Hospital from closing, leading to the hospital's sale to nonprofit Insight Chicago. He has been endorsed by the Chicago Teachers Union.