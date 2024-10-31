Newly appointed president of Chicago school board faces calls for resignation for social media posts

CHICAGO (CBS)—The newly appointed president of the Chicago school board, Reverend Mitchell Ikenna Johnson, is facing calls to step down just less than a week after being sworn in.

This comes after Rev. Johnson posted what's being called anti-Semitic comments and anti-Israel posts on social media. Multiple aldermen and the American Jewish Committee Chicago are behind the calls for his resignation.

Gov. JB Pritzker also commented on the issue.

"I must say that someone is put up for a position, especially one as important as chair of the Chicago schools, I think vetting is important, and didn't seem to happen here," he said.

The letter, signed by nearly 30 aldermen, says appointing Rev. Johnson is a "failure of leadership" and also calls out Mayor Johnson for not vetting the candidate.

They are referring to many of Rev. Johnson's pro-Palestinian and pro-Hamas Facebook posts over the past year: At one point, he calls the Hamas attack on Israel an "absolute right."

In a joint statement, the aldermen expressed concern that Rev. Johnson will not fairly represent all students, especially students in the Jewish community.

Mayor Johnson responded to the calls at Wednesday's city budget meeting, saying the reverend had apologized for his comments.

"I know he's going to continue to work and city down with Jewish leaders in the City of Chicago and beyond to begin to work towards restoration and healing

Several Chicago school board candidates are also calling on Rev. Johnson to resign.

The Israeli Consulate, the Anti-Defamation League, and other groups have also written letters asking for Rev. Johnson to step down.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to his team for a statement on the calls for him to step down, but has yet to hear back.