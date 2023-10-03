Alderman, residents upset over plan to house migrants in Chicago park field house

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An uproar has erupted in the West Side's Galewood neighborhood, as residents prepare for migrants to move in.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) was set to hold a meeting Tuesday night to address the news he says he himself only recently learned about.

The alderman is upset, and some Galewood residents are livid, about the plan to use the fieldhouse at Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave., as a migrant shelter. The Chicago Park District building was used for senior programs and sports events – but Ald. Taliaferro says migrants will be temporarily housed there no matter what.

He said a representative from the Mayor's office told him Friday that 125 migrants would be housed inside the Amundsen field house.

Taliaferro said he spoke with the office of Mayor Brandon Johnson again Tuesday morning, and was told this time that a total of 276 migrants would be moving in.

He called for a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the park being used for asylum seekers.

Representatives from the Mayor's office, the Park District, and the Chicago Police Department will all be there.

The plan to use the field house as a migrant shelter has sparked outrage from residents who have lived in the neighborhood for decades.

Neighbors said they have asked the city for a microwave and a stove to be put in the field house, and have complained the showers need fixing – but none of that happened. Now, they are upset that such work is now all being done for the migrants.

"We've got to make all kinds of different preparations because we don't count," said Galewood resident Charlette Johnson. "Now they're fixing it all up to beautify it, for what? How come we didn't have that service?"

"They said this is happening whether you object to it or not, and this is happening whether your community objects to it or not," said Ald. Taliaferro. "We have a migrant crisis. We're all aware of that. We know that."

Now the question is when the migrants will move in. Residents are hoping to get an answer to that question at the meeting Tuesday night.