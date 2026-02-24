Ukrainians in Chicago reflect on 4 years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Tuesday marks four years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For Ukrainians in Chicago, it's a time of reflection, prayer, and hope for peace.

Inside Ann's Bakery and Deli in Ukrainian Village, owner Wolodymyr Siryj takes pride in being able to provide food and other goods from his native home of Ukraine. Reflecting on four years since the start of the war in his homeland, he said an end to the conflict seems distant.

"Many people ask me, 'Do you think [there's] going to be an end to the war this year?' In my opinion, very unlikely," he said.

Siryj said he does what he can, including hiring refugees for his store and helping his family back in Ukraine.

"I have family in lviv so I send not only money, but I send clothes, food," he said.

For now, he hopes for peace and for Ukrainian resistance to continue.

"I'm just proud Ukrainians still defend," he said.

One block away, students at St. Nicholas Cathedral School gathered for an assembly organized by seventh graders to mark the four years of the war and its impact that hits close to home.

"Such things like war, no child should ever have to experience," one student read.

We've welcomed almost 200 students from Ukraine over the past four years," said principal Anna Cirilli. "Currently, we have 86 students who are from Ukraine who have come to our school within the last four years."

With songs and prayer, students hope to demonstrate that those impacted are not forgotten.

"Still show that we're still supporting Ukraine and we still care about what's happening there," said seventh grader Naadya Drozdyak.