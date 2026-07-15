Group steals SUV from auto shop in Rogers Park, crashes into multiple cars

A group stole a car from an auto shop in Rogers Park and then crashed into multiple cars on Tuesday night.

Chicago police said four men entered Euro Collision in the 6800 block of North Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. and took a red SUV from the property.

Police said the group then damaged the garage door and crashed multiple cars, including a gray SUV, a black SUV, and two parked cars.

One man was taken into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

The other three men ran away.

A woman inside the black SUV that was hit was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition. Two women and a man riding in the black SUV that was hit were taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.