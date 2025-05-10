Thousands of volunteers clean up litter along Chicago River for annual Chicago River Day

Thousands of volunteers help clean river system for Chicago River Day

Thousands of people came together on Saturday to tidy up the Chicago River for the 33rd annual Chicago River Day.

Organizers said nearly 3,000 volunteers – including families, community groups, and corporate teams – fanned out along the entire system to clear away trash and invasive plants.

The event spanned a record 92 locations this year.

The nonprofit Friends of the Chicago River said, since Chicago River Day began in 1992, hundreds of tons of garbage have been cleaned from the river system.

The group said, while the river is healthier than it has been in 150 years, litter continues to be a problem, prompting volunteers to lead efforts to come together to pick up trash.

Friends of the Chicago River said the river is home to more than 80 species of fish today, compared to only 10 in the 1970s; along with countless species of birds, and many other native animals, including beavers, turtles, and river otters, a sign of its improving health.