Chicago Ridge Police investigating after man pulls out gun at mall
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Chicago Ridge are investigating after someone pulled out a gun inside the Chicago Ridge Mall on Saturday afternoon.
Police say around 5:45, two people were arguing in the south end of the mall when a man displayed a firearm and then ran off.
No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Department, Investigations Division at (708) 425-7831.