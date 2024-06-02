Watch CBS News
Chicago Ridge Police investigating after man pulls out gun at mall

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Chicago Ridge are investigating after someone pulled out a gun inside the Chicago Ridge Mall on Saturday afternoon. 

Police say around 5:45, two people were arguing in the south end of the mall when a man displayed a firearm and then ran off. 

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Ridge Police Department, Investigations Division at (708) 425-7831. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 2, 2024 / 12:27 AM CDT

