Chicago restaurateur donates air conditioners to people in need amid dangerous heat

The dangerous heat is taking a toll across the Chicago area, especially for families without air conditioning.

As temperatures climbed into the 90s, with the heat index soaring even higher, a local restaurant owner stepped up to help, donating dozens of air conditioners to residents struggling to stay cool.

Inside a Humboldt Park apartment, four children, including a 4-month-old baby, spent Monday trying to cope with the extreme heat. Without air conditioning, the family relied on little more than a fan and an open window to find relief.

"She is very scared for the kids and since it's so hot, they have to shower constantly just to cool themselves off from the heat," Matt Morales translated.

Morales helped deliver one of the donated air conditioning units to the third-floor walk-up, giving the family a much-needed break from the extreme temperatures. The donation couldn't have come at a better time.

"She's more grateful to have it for the kids since she's older she's able to withstand the heat a little bit more, but all these kids are younger," he said.

The Stop Along owner, Robert Magiet, is the man behind the air conditioner giveaway.

"It's not something that's really changing a life, but it's just helping make their lives a little easier," he said.

He bought and is donating more than 30 air conditioners this week.

"It's why I'm doing it, right? I just can't imagine living in a place, especially for those that have children or the elderly that have to try and deal with it," he said.

City officials are urging residents to take the heat seriously. So far this summer, the Department of Buildings has already received nearly 200 air conditioning complaints. The department's commissioner, Marlene Hopkins, says apartments with over 100 units must provide air conditioning to all units.

People are also being recommended to stay indoors whenever possible, and if you don't have air conditioning, keep shades and blinds closed, but leave windows cracked for ventilation.

For those fortunate enough to get their hands on a free air conditioner during the brutal heat wave, it was more than just a gift—it was peace of mind.

"I just had a heart attack, and I also have cancer and asthma, so this came through a lot," said Clarissa Perez

"I was going to have to make do with a fan, but this is going to make a real big difference," said Ray Spires.

Spires says it will be a lot easier to sleep at night thanks to the generous donation.