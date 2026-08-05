Cyberattacks on water systems in 12 states prompt extra precautions in Chicago area

Chicago area officials are taking extra precautions following a wave of cyberattacks on water and wastewater facilities in multiple states, including Michigan.

Utility leaders explained what they're watching for here at home.

Water systems in at least a dozen states have been hit by cyberattacks. It's sounding alarms in Washington as federal officials investigate whether Iranian hackers are responsible.

"Whenever we see instances of local governments' critical infrastructure being targeted, it gives us all pause, and it makes us think about what we can continue to do to strengthen our systems here," said Hinsdale Village President Greg Hart.

Hart said his teams are already having proactive conversations.

"After these incidents occurred, we convened our public works team, our IT team, and we're doing everything we can to reevaluate our systems and do more in some cases," he said.

When it comes to protecting critical infrastructure like the Hinsdale water plant, village leaders said they're prepared to collaborate with law enforcement all the way up to the federal level.

"The good thing is that there is no current threat, at least to my knowledge, not only to our village but elsewhere in the state of Illinois. That doesn't mean that threats won't come, and I think the key thing is being resilient and being able to do what we can to address the threats of tomorrow," Hart said.

The attacks began last week in Minnesota, where more than 30 communities were impacted, some needing to temporarily conserve water or switch over to manual operations.

Officials at the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago said they are "monitoring national reports closely and remain vigilant in protecting our facilities"

In suburbs like La Grange, village leaders said they are working closely with their IT teams, changing passwords and tightening security, an investment that could help secure access to a critical resource in the future.

"The one thing about cybersecurity is that you don't just invest in it at one point in time and consider the problem box checked. You have to constantly reinvest in it," Hart said.