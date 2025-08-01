Chicago Public Schools teacher Jaron Woodsley charged with sharing child pornography over Telegram app

A Chicago Public Schools teacher who also is on the staff of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra has been charged with sending and receiving child pornography over a messaging app.

Jaron Woodsley, 27, has been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

In a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Chicago, the FBI accused Woodsley of sending at least 13 videos containing child pornography over the Telegram messaging app to another man in Colorado in September. That man allegedly sent back six videos of child pornography to Woodsley.

The app encrypts users' data so that it can only be accessed on their mobile devices, "making it an ideal platform for individuals engaged in the receipt, and distribution of child pornography," FBI Special Agent Meghan Crooks wrote in the complaint.

One of the videos Woodsley allegedly received over Telegram was of the Colorado man sexually abusing a 3-year-old, according to the charges.

"Can't wait to f*** him," the Colorado man allegedly wrote in a message to Woodsley.

"I'll definitely be down to join you," Woodsley allegedly wrote back.

As part of an FBI investigation in Colorado, the other man's phone was later seized and he was arrested on child pornography charges. Investigators later traced the messages back to Woodsley.

Woodsley was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon, but information on that hearing was not immediately available. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Chicago Public Schools' website, Woodsley is a teacher at Robert Fulton Elementary school in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A CPS spokesperson said Woodsley was removed from his teaching position as the district's inspector general investigates, after they were notified of his arrest on Friday.

"Student safety is one of Chicago Public Schools' highest priorities," a CPS spokesperson said. "CPS will not hesitate to terminate an employee under established District policies and procedures."

He's also on the staff of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, according to the FBI.

The Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra said Woodsley was immediately suspended after they learned of the charges.

"This alleged behavior is abhorrent and vile and completely inconsistent with both CYSO policies and the law," CYSO executive director Jennie Oh Brown said in a statement. "The safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are dedicated to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for their learning and development. CYSO staff and community are deeply disheartened by this situation, and we will cooperate fully with appropriate authorities."