Chicago Public Schools students compete in NASCAR design challenge at Field Museum

More than 500 Chicago Public Schools students were at the Field Museum Thursday to participate in the fourth annual NASCAR STEAM Fest Design Challenge.

NASCAR drivers and experts worked with students to design their cars, a unique kind of hands-on learning. The students came from 45 CPS STEM and STEAM schools, first participating in design challenges at their schools to earn the opportunity to attend STEAM Fest.

The students then competed onsite in a NASCAR-themed academic challenge for the chance to win complimentary tickets to the NASCAR Independence Day Race at Chicagoland Speedway on July 4.