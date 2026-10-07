Chicago Public Schools students mark National Walk & Roll to School Day

Mayor Brandon Johnson hopped on a bike on Wednesday morning to help Chicago Public Schools students celebrate National Walk & Roll Day, a day meant to get students, parents, and teachers moving.

Johnson joined the Hamilton Bike Bus, a weekly parent-led group bike ride to Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Lakeview.

Bike buses have grown increasingly popular since they first started in Chicago in 2022. Parents and teachers typically chaperone the rides and help block traffic while a group of students bike to school.

The goal is to encourage kids to walk or bike to school, and build awareness for creating more safe and walkable routes to school.