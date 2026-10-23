150 Chicago Public Schools students get to take the stage at Lyric Opera for annual Choral Fest

More than 150 Chicago Public Schools students got the chance to take the stage and go behind the scenes at the Lyric Opera on Wednesday.

High school singers from six public schools got to rehearse with Lyric Opera professionals during the third annual Chorus Fest.

Nyla Language, 16, was excited to trade a normal day at Jones College Prep for an inside look at the Lyric Opera, courtesy of professional singers and maestro Michael Black.

"It's a reminder of why I do what I do, because a lot of these students, I will probably see in the next few years coming through Lyric to work as singers," Black said.

General director John Mangum said watching those students get their first look inside the Lyric Opera "is so exciting and so energizing."

"I hope they see this as a place where they can, if they want, if they want to work in the arts or perform or sing, that this is a place for them," he said.

Students learn what it takes to sing like a pro, and build a production from the ground up.

"It's amazing hearing them," Language said. "It's been kind of surreal for me. I think it's going to hit like a few hours later."

High schoolers got to go behind the scenes at the Lyric Opera before going front and center on stage.

"I suspect, for the kids who are really into this, they'll be so excited to be here," Black said. "I hope today these students take a core memory for the rest of their lives. Absolutely."

Choral Fest is part of Lyric's opera residencies, which provide free training in language arts, music, drama, and performance skills for kids in grades 1 through 12.