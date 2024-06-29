Chicago Public Schools swear in Local School Councils from across city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Public Schools swore in new members of the city's Local School Councils on Saturday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and other city leaders were in attendance to welcome more than 500 new and returning LSC members from across the city at Benito Juarez Community Academy, at 1450 W. Cermak Rd. in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The ceremony also included performances by the Benito Juarez Mariachi Group and the Kenwood Academy Choir.

Every school in the CPS system has an LSC, which is composed of parents, community members, teachers, and the school principal. Teachers, staff, and student representatives are appointed by the Board of Education, but other members are elected.

The primary responsibility of an LSC is to elect the principal of the school and renew the principal's contract, and to approve the school's budgets and Continuous Work Improvement Plans.

In some schools, such as low-performing schools that are undergoing turnaround programs, Local School Councils only serve n an advisory capacity.