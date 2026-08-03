Chicago Public Schools custodian from Venezuela detained by ICE at family's asylum appointment

A Chicago Public Schools custodian from Venezuela was detained by ICE when his family went to their asylum appointment a few weeks ago, one of a growing number of immigration arrests across the country.

Immigration arrests reached a record high for the second Trump administration last month, as more families who follow the legal immigration process have found themselves detained.

Many of those arrests took place at airports across the country as the Department of Homeland Security seeks to boost immigration arrest numbers. Sources said the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are working together now more than ever.

Speaking through a translator, Josue Pire-Hidalgo's wife said the family of four went to their asylum appointment a few weeks ago. Only Josue was detained.

"We went to our appointment, and we turned our papers, and then they called him first, and then he never came back," she said.

The family fled Venezuela four years ago, got jobs as Chicago Public Schools custodians, and had no criminal background that CBS News Chicago could find.

"They have a work permit, they have a Social Security number, they have REAL IDs," the translator said.

At airports across the country, immigration arrests are ramping up. CBS News has learned TSA is sharing more information about some noncitizen travelers with ICE

Sources said many of those arrested have pending immigration cases or valid work permits, but do not have permanent legal status.

"We're seeing heightened activity and arrests at county courthouses," said Brandon Lee, communications director at the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights.

Lee said enforcement in Chicago hasn't stopped since the Trump administrations immigration crackdown known as Operation Midway Blitz ended last year – it just looks different.

"Even if isn't as brazen and in your face in Chicago as it was last year doesn't mean it's not happening," Lee said.

Last month, ICE took more than 56,000 people into custody due to alleged immigration violations, an average of about 1,500 a day.

The government says most of them entered the U.S. illegally or overstayed their visas, but Josue's wife said that doesn't describe their case.

Her husband is now in ICE custody with a hearing impairment, and she left their asylum appointment with an ankle monitor she must wear for a year.

"They were doing everything the way they asked them to do it. They didn't expect that to happen," her translator said.

ICE sources said airports are a place where the agency can boost arrest levels, and the White House is pressuring ICE to record 2,000 arrests a day. Sources said most of those arrested are suspected of immigration violations but don't have criminal records.