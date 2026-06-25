Authors team up for book fest celebrating LGBTQ+ writers, creators

This Pride weekend, two authors are hosting a book fest to celebrate and feature LGBTQ+ writers and creators.

The Chicago Pride Book Fest will take place on Saturday, June 27, at Soundgrowler Brewing Co. in Tinley Park. It runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"One thing we noticed when we started doing events, is that we were not seeing a lot of queer Black authors, people of color at events, so we wanted to do something to make sure that those authors are included, that they have the same opportunity as we do, but also so their work is celebrated," said Jessie Rose, one of the organizers and an author who has organized dozens of book fests like this latest one.

Forty authors and creators, representing different literary genres, will be at the event along with various vendors, and two drag queens performing throughout the afternoon.

"In this kind of growing climate where people are feeling more vulnerable, and more insecure in their identities and how open that they can be about it, it's really important to carve out these safe spaces for readers as well as authors so that way they can feel seen, they can feel heard, and to know that their stories matter," said RE Bunch, another organizer and author.

There's a $5 suggested entry donation for the book fest.

Organizers say a portion of the money raised will go to Brave Space Alliance, a Black, Trans-founded LGBTQ+ center on the South Side of Chicago. They hope to raise at least $500.