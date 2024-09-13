Woman sought in violent robbery of passenger on CTA Blue Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a woman who attacked and robbed a passenger on a CTA Blue Line platform last month.

Police said around 4 a.m. on Aug. 29, the woman approached the victim from behind on the platform at the Pulaski stop and began striking the victim in the head and body. She then took a purse from the victim and fled the scene.

CTA security cameras caught images of the offender, who was described as a white woman between 20 and 25 years old. She was last wearing a white shirt with an image on the front and sweatpants.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.