Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman sought in violent robbery of passenger on CTA Blue Line platform

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a woman who attacked and robbed a passenger on a CTA Blue Line platform last month.

Police said around 4 a.m. on Aug. 29, the woman approached the victim from behind on the platform at the Pulaski stop and began striking the victim in the head and body. She then took a purse from the victim and fled the scene.

CTA security cameras caught images of the offender, who was described as a white woman between 20 and 25 years old. She was last wearing a white shirt with an image on the front and sweatpants.

blue-line-robbery-suspect.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.