Chicago police investigating after woman found covered in blood at South Side gas station

Chicago police are investigating after a woman woke up covered in blood at a gas station on the city's South Side early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance footage shows the bloody woman walking p to the door of Falcon Fuel in the 800 block of E. 79th Street in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said she was found outside just before 4:30 a.m.

The woman had cuts to her thigh, chest and shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. There were no reports of other injuries, police said.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by Area Two detectives, according to police. No further details were immediately available.