Chicago police warn of armed robberies on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of two armed robberies that happened in the West Pullman neighborhood this week.

The robberies happened a day apart, with the first in the 500 block of West 115th Street on Wednesday and the 11600 block of South Bishop on Thursday.

According to police, multiple offenders armed with handguns exited a gray Kia or white sedan, approached the victims, and took their property by force.

Police are encouraging the public to:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Immediately report suspicious activity
  • If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
  • Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)
  • Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information
  • Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible

Anyone with information can call the Bureau of Detectives – Area 2 at 312-747-8273

First published on March 23, 2024 / 7:53 AM CDT

