Chicago police release photo of suspect wanted in CTA Red Line battery on Near North Side

Chicago police released for of a person who is wanted in a battery on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's Near North Side.

Chicago police said the suspect pushed a woman to the ground on a CTA train in the 1200 block of North Clark Street on September 22 around 10:40 p.m.

Police said the woman fractured multiple ribs as a result of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com