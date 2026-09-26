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Chicago police release photo of suspect wanted in CTA Red Line battery on Near North Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago police released for of a person who is wanted in a battery on a CTA Red Line train on Chicago's Near North Side. 

Chicago police said the suspect pushed a woman to the ground on a CTA train in the 1200 block of North Clark Street on September 22 around 10:40 p.m. 

Police said the woman fractured multiple ribs as a result of the attack. 

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Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

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