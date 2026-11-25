City lawyers have recommended a $5.75 million settlement with two women and a girl who were injured in a crash with a Chicago Police Department squad car in 2024.

Roshonda Allen was driving near the intersection of 63rd and Loomis on Aug. 24, 2024, with Destine Garrett and Garrett's daughter, Zuri Johnson, as her passengers, when they collided with a police squad car responding to a report of a person with a gun, according to court records.

According to their lawsuit, the officers were speeding and failed to make sure the intersection was clear before running a red light, colliding with Allen's vehicle, injuring her and her passengers.

In court filings in response to the lawsuit, city attorneys argued Allen was at least partly responsible for the crash, claiming she was negligent because she was speeding and using an electronic device, and failed to notice the squad car's emergency lights and siren before the crash.

Despite those arguments, the city's Law Department has recommended that the city settle the lawsuit for $5.75 million.

The City Council Finance Committee is scheduled to vote on the proposed settlement on Monday. If approved, the full City Council could take a final vote on the settlement on Dec. 8.