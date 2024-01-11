Chicago police seek trio in South Side armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who participated in an armed robbery in the Ashburn neighborhood last month.

Video shows the three suspects in the 3000 block of West 80th Street on Dec. 17, just before 11 p.m.

Police did not provide any additional information about the robbery.

The public is advised, if seen, to provide a quick description of the suspects, their location, and their direction of travel. It's further advised to not approach the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.