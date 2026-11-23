Chicago police are asking for help identifying the person who attacked a woman at a CTA train station in the Loop last week.

Police said the suspect battered a 54-year-old woman at the Washington/Wabash stop around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 15. Police did not provide further details about the attack.

Chicago police released a surveillance image of the suspect wanted for attacking a woman at the Washington/Wabash stop in the Loop on Nov. 15, 2026. Chicago Police Department

A surveillance image of the suspect shows them wearing a black puffy coat and a grey knit cap.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447, or to submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com, using reference RD# J22400.