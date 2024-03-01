Chicago police seek suspect in string of armed robberies at North Side businesses
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suspect caught on surveillance camera is wanted behind a string of armed robberies on the city's North Side.
Police believe the suspect hit four businesses with two in December and two in February.
In each case, the robber draws a gun on a cashier and demands money before leaving the scene. Surveillance video caught one of the robberies where the suspect was seen pulling a gun and grabbing money from the cash register.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact police.
