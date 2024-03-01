Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek suspect in string of armed robberies at North Side businesses

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Suspect caught on surveillance camera is wanted behind a string of armed robberies on the city's North Side.

Police believe the suspect hit four businesses with two in December and two in February.

In each case, the robber draws a gun on a cashier and demands money before leaving the scene. Surveillance video caught one of the robberies where the suspect was seen pulling a gun and grabbing money from the cash register.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to contact police. 

First published on March 1, 2024 / 8:04 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

