Chicago Police seek to identify 6 people in connection with West Side mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were seeking to identify six people wanted in connection with a mass shooting on the city's West Side early on the morning of Easter Sunday.

At 1:02 a.m. that morning, gunfire erupted at Poppy's Chat Room, 5333 W. Madison St. Police said a group of people were inside the café when someone came in and shot them all.

Ariana Murphy, 19, was killed, and three other female victims – ages 17, 19, and 20 – were rushed to emergency rooms with gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of some people gathered in a hallway. First, one passes a smartphone to the other. Another later seems to be holding a camera, while one also walks by with what looks like a gun in hand.

Police said the six boys or young men were all seen carrying of firing guns that night. They were all males between 15 and 25, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Harrison Area detectives at 312-746-8252, and to ask for Detective Galligan. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to cpdtip.com.