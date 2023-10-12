Chicago police seek 2 men who robbed 3 women at gunpoint on North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two men who robbed three women at gunpoint in Lake View last month.

The robbery happened on Sept. 29, around 9:28 p.m., in the 3400 block of North Bosworth Avenue.

Chicago police said the offenders approached the victims, all 23 years of age, from behind and pushed them to the ground while pointing a handgun.

The offenders then took their belongings and fled southbound.

The first offender is described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "New York" on the front.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

The second offender is also described as a Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a design on the back.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.