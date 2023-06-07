Watch CBS News
Chicago police sends out robbery alert where 4 suspects are involved

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a rash of armed robberies starting late Tuesday night.

Over a span of two and a half hours, the four robbers held up at least six people. 

Police said in each incident, they pulled up in a vehicle and pulled out handguns while searching victims for valuables. The spree spanned five neighborhoods: Lakeview, North Park, West Loop, West Town and Bucktown.

