Chicago police warn of strongarm robberies on North Side

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about multiple violent robberies on the near North Side.

So far, there have been multiple reports of robberies at these locations: on Oak Street near State and on State Street near Ohio.

In each case, the robber approaches from behind and hits the victim in the head. Then, while they're down, the robber takes the victim's things and runs off.

Police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings.



First published on February 2, 2023 / 6:17 PM

