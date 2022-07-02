Chicago police release surveillance of suspect who shot, killed man at 79th Street Red Line last month

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify the suspect who shot and killed a man at the CTA 79th Red Line station last month.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect who shot and killed the 46-year-old victim on June 15 at the station located at 15 W. 79th St around 3:30 p.m.

The offender is described as possibly an African-American male, wearing a green hooded sweater with a white T-shirt underneath, dark-colored pants, and white shoes and armed with a handgun. The offender could also possibly be the driver or passenger of a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.