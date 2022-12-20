CPD officer dies of apparent suicide on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparent suicide Tuesday morning on the Northwest Side..

Policed said the officer was found dead early Tuesday morning at a home in the 25th (Grand Central) District. She had been with the department for five years, most recently as a tactical officer assigned to the 1st (Central) District downtown, according to a police spokesperson

The cause of the officer's death has not yet been determined, but police said "at this time the death appears to be an apparent suicide."

"The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The officer is at least the 6th active CPD officer to die from suicide this year. A retired officer also died of suicide in September.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.