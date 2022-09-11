Retired Chicago Police officer dies by suicide

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was an emotional night Saturday for Chicago Police, as the department staged a small progression to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office after a retired officer allegedly took his own life.

The 52-year-old officer was found in a home Saturday afternoon with a fatal gunshot wound.

According to Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the officer retired just 10 days ago.

He is at least the second officer to die by suicide this month, and the sixth this year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

