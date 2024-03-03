Watch CBS News
Chicago Police officer shoots dog on South Side

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer shot and injured a dog on the city's South Side Sunday morning.

Police say officers were conducting an investigation in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue just before noon when the dog "became unleashed by its owner and approached the officer in an aggressive manner." 

One officer shot the dog. 

Another officer sustained an injury to the right leg from debris and was transported to a hospital in good condition. 

No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 

The condition of the dog was not immediately available. 

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:37 PM CST

