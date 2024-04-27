Manhunt continues for suspect in murder of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca

Chicago Police search for suspect in murder of Officer Luis Huesca

Chicago Police search for suspect in murder of Officer Luis Huesca

Chicago Police search for suspect in murder of Officer Luis Huesca

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The manhunt continues for Xavier Tate Jr., the man accused of murdering Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca. Huesca was shot and killed last Sunday morning as he returned home from his shift.

Tate, 22, is still at large and is charged with first-degree murder in an arrest warrant filed Friday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, rewards totaling $100,000 are being offered for information "leading to the arrest and conviction of Xavier L. Tate, Jr."

Crime stoppers and ATF are offering a combined $25,000 for information leading to an arrest. The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, the FBI, and the Fraternal Order of Police are offering a combined $75,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP or submit a tip at CPDTip.com.

In court documents, investigators write that Tate knowingly and intentionally fired a .40 caliber handgun, striking Huesca and causing his death.

Police released surveillance video of Tate earlier this week.

Huesca had just pulled into his Gage Park home as he returned from his shift, still in uniform, when ShotSpotter alerted police to gunshots in the area near West 56th Street and South Kedzie Avenue.

Police believe the 6-year veteran was killed in a possible carjacking. His car and service weapon were both gone. Investigators found his car first and possibly recovered his gun Friday at a South Side home near 108th and Hale.

Investigators were there when a relative was seen throwing a firearm over a fence into a yard before being taken into custody, CBS 2 is told.

Court records show Tate was due in court in Markham Wednesday on an unrelated charge but did not appear.

Huesca's funeral is set for Monday.